Michigan bars, restaurants will be able to open at half capacity as stay-at-home order is lifted

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the stay-at-home order for the entire state.

Her decision means restaurants, and more will be able to reopen as the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) slows.

Effective immediately, groups of 100 or fewer can gather outdoors. This Thursday, retailers can reopen to customers without an appointment. Next Monday, bars and restaurants can open back up for indoor dining but they must remain at half capacity.

On Monday, state officials ordered auto insurance companies to give partial premium refunds to customers because people were driving less during the pandemic.

National chains are preparing to open up, but it could be a different story for independent restaurants. In many cases, it depends on the size of the business.

Gilbert’s Lodge in St. Clair Shores is ready to reopen. It has made modifications so customers can feel safe when they dine there.

