Business owners react to governor allowing Michigan restaurants to reopen

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – With the governor’s order today allowing restaurants to reopen next week, business owners are working around the clock.

For national chains it is likely a rush to reopen, with smaller independent restaurants the situation is different.

Smaller restaurants are faced with a dilemma including Paesano’s in St. Clair Shores. It has been a family staple for 65 years but they are not sure 50% capacity makes financial sense for them.

The first few weeks of the pandemic had John Marino of Paesano’s thinking this might be the end of the line for his family’s longtime business.

“I thought we were going to be closed permanently,” he said.

But after about a month the carryout business picked up dramatically, and he can pay his bills with what’s going out the door right now.

Looking at his compact dining room, he doesn’t think opening up next Monday with 50% capacity makes much sense.

But like every restaurant that has been dealing with this he is going to have to play it by ear and see what happens to the carryout portion of his business.

