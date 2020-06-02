Protests against police brutality take place in Detroit, Warren
Protests happening across the country
DETROIT – There have been protests across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneosta.
On Tuesday, there were demonstrations in Warren and in Detroit. As of 6 p.m., the protest in Detroit had remained peaceful.
READ: Detroit officials ‘proud’ of peaceful protestors downtown Monday; city curfew to remain in effect
The protest against police brutality began at Detroit Police Department Headquarters, but took a different route than Monday’s protest. Demonstrators closed both sides of Gratiot.
Watch the video below for a report from Detroit:
Warren
Just after 6 p.m. a group of about 75-100 protesters were going north on Van Dyke, just north of 9 Mile Road in Warren.
They marched past a new police station. They told Local 4 crews their protest is meant to stay peaceful.
Watch the report from Warren below:
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.