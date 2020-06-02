Protests against police brutality take place in Detroit, Warren

DETROIT – There have been protests across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneosta.

On Tuesday, there were demonstrations in Warren and in Detroit. As of 6 p.m., the protest in Detroit had remained peaceful.

The protest against police brutality began at Detroit Police Department Headquarters, but took a different route than Monday’s protest. Demonstrators closed both sides of Gratiot.

Warren

Just after 6 p.m. a group of about 75-100 protesters were going north on Van Dyke, just north of 9 Mile Road in Warren.

They marched past a new police station. They told Local 4 crews their protest is meant to stay peaceful.

