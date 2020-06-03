Former UAW President Gary Jones pleads guilty, faces up to 57 months in prison

DETROIT – For the first time, a former UAW president has plead guilty to federal crimes.

RELATED: Ex-UAW President Gary Jones pleads guilty in corruption case

Gary Jones is facing jail time. He carried himself as a regular guy and was often seen in a golf shirt or business casual.

In court Wednesday, he was in a suit and tie and apologized for stealing from the union he’d served for 45 years.

It was an ominous scene last August when the FBI and IRS raided Jones’ Canton home.

RELATED: FBI raids Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones

A neighbor said he saw an agent in the garage sifting through bundles of cash.

The feds seized more than $30,000 that day and a set of golf clubs Jones will forfeit as a part of his plea agreement.

Jones admitted to one count of embezzling roughly $1 million of union funds by padding expense accounts, taking lavish vacations at Palm Springs golf resorts, drinking fine scotch, smoking expensive cigars and taking cash from another union leader whose also plead guilty.

Jones also plead guilty to hiding income from the IRS, leading to a $42,000 tax bill he now owes.

Based on each of the two counts of conspiracy, Jones faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Current UAW president Rory Gamble released the following statement: