Michigan Rock School creates album remotely, donates proceeds to charity

MILFORD, Mich. – Students at Michigan Rock School learn music, community friendship and self-confidence.

When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit and students couldn’t be in class together their teachers made sure they didn’t feel isolated.

John Kozicki owns the school, which is located in Milford. It’s for students ages 8 years old and older. During a normal year, the young musicians practice together, play together and perform together every four months.

While many people had to stay at home, Kozicki made a plan so everybody could still be part of something bigger. Each student practiced at home, on their own, and recorded their part and send that to Kozicki and his team. They then used the audio to make an album.

READ: Michigan siblings create ‘Project Pinwheel Pandemic’ to help ease fears

To create a 10 song album with more than 40 young musicians, without anyone actually being in contact with each other was ambitious.

Proceeds from the album support the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, and the Milford Skatepark Project. Click here to purchase the album.

Click here to learn more about Michigan Rock School.