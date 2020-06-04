68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

'Now is the time for us to speak up’: Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones releases statement on protests

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: George Floyd, Police Brutality, Detroit, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, Brenda Jones, Detroit City Council, News, Local, Protest, Protests, Detroit Protest, Detroit Protests
Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones
Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones (Detroit.gov)

DETROIT – Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones released a statement regarding the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have followed his death.

READ: Protesters march in Detroit for 6th straight night

Floyd was killed when an officer, who was caught on video, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck. That officer, Derek Chauvin, is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.

READ: Prosecutors charge 3 more officers in George Floyd’s death

View Jones’ letter below:

Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones released a statement regarding the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have followed his death.
Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones released a statement regarding the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have followed his death. (Brenda Jones)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: