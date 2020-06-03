Watch live: Protesters march in Detroit for 6th straight night
DETROIT – Wednesday marked the sixth night of protests in Detroit against police brutality in the name of George Floyd.
Floyd was killed when an officer, who was caught on video, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck. That officer, Derek Chauvin, is now facing a second-degree murder charge.
The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.
A curfew for the city of Detroit went into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. On Tuesday night, protesters and Detroit police were in a standoff that led to many protesters being arrested for violating curfew.
Protesters remained peaceful and held their ground until police began making arrests around 8:45 p.m.
