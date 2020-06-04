Wayne County program helps people who lost their job get health benefits

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Many Michigan residents have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and that means they also lost benefits.

June 4, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 58,241; Death toll now at 5,595

Wayne County has launched a program that aims to help people get health benefits.

Wayne County has partnered with an intermediary to make certain that Wayne County residents don’t hit a financial wall when it comes to medications.

The SGRX Pharmacy benefit management company, which serves the county’s pharmaceutical benefits will not act as the go-between for uninsured and their drug stores or pharmaceutical providers. The partnership is called the COVID-19 RX Support Program.

The benefits go beyond just those for the no-longer insured. Even if you have retained your insurance you can still enroll in the support program and that includes medication case management.

