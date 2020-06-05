Beaumont Health updates visitation rules to allow on-site family presence, participation in care planning discussions

DETROIT – Beaumont Health has updated its visitation rules to allow on-site family presence and participation in care planning discussions -- the change goes into effect on Friday.

This comes as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released an Executive Order that loosened visitation restrictions. Restrictions were put in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

READ: Michigan hospital visitation rules relaxed as COVID-19 case, death numbers slow

“We know how important it is for families to be together, especially in times of crisis. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges to being together in the effort to prevent the spread of the virus,” Beaumont officials said. “While it remains important to continue with some restrictions, we look forward to the day where COVID-19 is no longer a threat and we are able to welcome family and friends without these modifications.”

View all the visitation information below: