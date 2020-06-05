Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan to be released Wednesday

HOWELL, Mich. – Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan was originally scheduled to be released from jail June 25, but is being released early due to good behavior.

Brennan had been sentenced to six months in jail, 18 months of probation and 200 hours of community service after being removed from the bench and prohibited from seeking the same office for six years by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Her license was later suspended.

“I said right from the beginning, she would be treated the same as any other inmate,” Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy said. “That is exactly what we have done.”

The charges against Brennan included misconduct in office, conduct clearly prejudicial to the administration of justice, and failure to respect and observe the law.

Most of the problems arose during the murder trial of Jerome Kowalski, who is serving a life sentence after his conviction. The case was brought to trial mainly because of Michigan State Police investigator Sean Furlong. The misconduct in office and tampering with evidence charges against Brennan were dropped as part of her plea.

Kowalski is expected to return to court later this year.