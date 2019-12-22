Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan’s license suspended

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Former Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan’s license was suspended earlier this month.

The license was suspended Dec. 3, the day Brennan pleaded guilty to perjury. She was removed from the bench in June.

Misconduct in office and tampering with evidence charges against Brennan were dropped.

The Judicial Tenure Commission found Brennan and Michigan State Police investigator Sean Furlong were having an affair during the murder trial of Jerome Kowalski.

When asked to remove herself from the case, Brennan refused.

Kowalski is now serving a life sentence.