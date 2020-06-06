Hundreds walk across bridge to Belle Isle in silence to honor George Floyd

DETROIT – A large crowd marched across the MacArthur Bridge to send a powerful message.

“We want to make sure, people understand that we are in unison,” Ken Snapp said.

Snapp said he wanted to march on Belle Isle. It’s apart of a call of action and change.

“The simple message of peace. The central message is hope.”

This march was different. There were no chants, no yelling. Just about 1,000 people walking across the bridge to Belle Isle in complete silence in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd was the man killed in Minneapolis at the hands of police. An officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

“It made it a moment in history that Detroit is on the right side of the tracks when it comes to police brutality, when it comes to racism, when it comes to injustice,” Snapp said.

The march brought out everyone. Among the crowd, state leaders likes Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Also city councilman James Tate.

“If people are willing to come out here in 90 degree weather, day after day, after day to say enough is enough, it’s my responsibility to also get involved and show not just support from a verbal stance, but a physical perspective,” Tate said.

Even former and current Detroit Lions joined in.

“The only way we can make change from being on the outside is by standing together and having a march like this, to bring awareness,” said Joique Bell who was a Detroit Lions from 2011-2017.

“I just feel as a black man in America, it’s important for me to speak my voice and encourage people not to be scared to speak their voice,” said Detroit Lions Jamal Agnew.