Protests against racial injustice, police brutality held in Detroit for 8th straight night

DETROIT – Protesters marched in Detroit on Friday, marking the eighth straight day of demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.

Protests are being held in the name of George Floyd, and others who have lost their lives. Floyd was killed when an officer, who was caught on video, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, is now facing a second-degree murder charge. The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged for the first time on Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.

