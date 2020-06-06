LIVE STREAM: George Floyd protesters gather across Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Demonstrators are gathering across Metro Detroit to protest police brutality and social injustice almost two weeks after the killing of George Floyd.

Viewers should be aware of potential explicit language in protest footage.

The second week of George Floyd protests in cities in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties continued peacefully on Saturday.

Protesters are gathering in Downtown Detroit for the ninth consecutive day to call out racism and police brutality and demand change. Detroit protests have remained peaceful during the week and organizers except it to remain that way Saturday.

Floyd, a black Minneapolis man, was killed on May 25 by a police officer that knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was in police custody, handcuffed and laying on the ground. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, while officers involved have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All officers were fired last week.

Demonstrations have been organized across the country to protest the killing of Floyd and recent killings of Kentucky woman Breonna Taylor and Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery.

