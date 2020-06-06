Statue of former Dearborn mayor who advocated for black and white segregation taken down

DEARBORN, Mich. – The statue of former Dearborn Mayor Orville Hubbard whose legacy includes advocating for black and white segregation has been removed.

City officials say the statue which weighs up to 700 pounds was removed Friday night. Hubbard was the mayor of Dearborn from 1942 until 1978.

There have been calls to remove the statue for years because of Hubbard’s reputation for being racist towards ethnic and minority groups.

Its removal comes as the movement for racial equality and social justice gain momentum across the country.

Nationwide, other statues of controversial historic figures are being removed in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee into the Minnesota man’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.

