Detroit police seek missing 74-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT – Police are looking for Ravnell Cooper, a 74-year-old man last seen Friday night at his residence in the 16000 block of Fairmount Drive, east of Gratiot Avenue, west of Kelly Road.

Cooper is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray button-up shirt, gray shorts and black sandals.

He is reportedly in good physical condition, but suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Ravnell Cooper, or knows of his whereabouts, are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.