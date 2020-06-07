Novi Wildcats deals with disappointment of canceled season

NOVI, Mich. – Students across the state were denied many experiences after the coronavirus outbreak shut down schools, businesses and programs this year.

There were supposed to be high school sports, there was supposed to be a Division 1 State Tournament for girl’s soccer and Novi High School was supposed to defend its title.

The players are dealing with the disappointment as best as they can. The Novi High School Girls Varsity team was on a roll, winning the 2018 state title over Grand Blanc and was undefeated the next year, winning the second straight title over Plymouth.

2020 was expected to be a three-peat for the Wildcats with things starting normal in March, but then it all ended because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The seniors took it the hardest, not being able to finish something they started.

Over the past two months, the team has kept in touch and have gotten creative, making viral videos. They also began selling #NoviTogether shirts to raise money for the team and the community.

The captains came back to their home field for the first time since before the cancellations. They said there’s still some sadness, but there’s also pride and fond memories.

