64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Tech Time: North Star Reach goes digital

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Tags: Tech Time, Tech, News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Andrew Humphrey, Technology, North Star Reach, Michigan

DETROIT – North Star Reach provides a summer camp experience for children with rare medical conditions.

Coronavirus has been a large disruption to most people, but these families have known disruptions for a long time and now it’s the campers and parents that are being sought out for their expertise.

You can Andrew Humphrey’s full story in the video player above.

More information on North Star Reach can be found on its official website here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: