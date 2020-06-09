37-year-old killed in Shelby Township motorcycle, car crash

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A person riding a motorcycle was killed after colliding with a vehicle in Shelby Township on Monday night.

Shelby Township police say that around 10:51 p.m. the 37-year-old from Roseville was traveling northbound on Schoenherr Road on a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle when they collided with a 2015 Cadillac SRX traveling southbound on Schoenherr Road and making a left turn onto Greenville Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The condition of the driver of the Cadillac was not released.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash. Officials say alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

Anyone who saw the crash or with any information is asked to contact Seargent Mark Benedettini at 586-731-2121 ext. 483.

