Detroit Public Schools Community District releases reopening plan for Fall 2020

DETROIT – This Detroit Public Schools Community District recently released a reopening plan for the Fall of 2020.

DPSCD, like other school districts, organizations, and businesses will gradually reopen for more in-person work, services, and instruction, all while working to ensure the safety of students, staff, and family members.

The virus will not disappear by September, but its level of spread may change. COVID-19 will be present throughout the summer and fall, although the size and localization of the outbreak is to be determined and may change as businesses and communities reopen. Knowing that the number of cases is not a fixed amount, the District will remain committed to adjusting its approach based on the reality of the virus’ spread in the region.

VIEW DPSCD REOPENING PLAN: