Mothers of Black children share why these protests feels different than others

DETROIT – The death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others has put a renewed spotlight on racial injustice.

The past couple of days Kimberly Gill has been sharing with viewers a very candid conversation she had with three local women raising black children.

This part of the conversation looks at why they say this protest feels different than others and their views on how Detroit is standing up against racism and violence during the protests.

Hear from the mothers in the video above -- Links to previous reports are available below