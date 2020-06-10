20-year veteran of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office lost his battle with cancer

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Deputy Gary Garza.

Garza lost his battle with cancer. He was a 20-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and had held positions in corrections, courts, road patrol and was a school resource officer for Clarkston Community Schools for the past five years.

“Deputy Garza was the epitome of who a police officer should be,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. "He lived his life with dignity and high standards, which was reflected in his loyalty to the Sheriff’s Office. Gary was dedicated to his beloved wife and daughter and my heart aches for them with the void his passing has created. Deputy Garza was an asset to this agency and will forever be remembered for the lives he impacted during his career, especially the kids he mentored while serving as a School Resource Officer in Clarkston.”

Garza was given the Sheriff’s Special Commendation Citation in 2019 and a Commendation Award in 2011.

“The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office send their deepest condolences to Deputy Garza’s family. Rest in Peace, Deputy Garza. We will take it from here,” officials said.