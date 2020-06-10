Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to cover COVID-19 treatment through 2020

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and Blue Care Network announced Tuesday that COVID-19 treatment will come at no cost to members through December 31, 2020.

The insurance providers previously announced the no-cost coverage for COVID-19 treatment would end on June 30. Coverage includes copays, deductibles and coinsurance.

“Thanks to the valiant efforts of our front-line health workers, our health systems and our governmental leaders, Michigan has flattened the coronavirus curve. Still, the virus remains in our communities and many people continue to suffer,” said BCBSM President and CEO Daniel J. Loepp. “Blue Cross wants our members in Michigan and across the nation to rest assured that, should they contract the COVID-19 disease, they won’t have to worry about the financial cost of fighting it.”

