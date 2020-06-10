Patients who put off medical care during pandemic urged to seek treatment now

People have been putting off medical care amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Now, doctors are concerned there will be a wave of these cases at hospitals.

“One of my concerns is patients who put off their care,” said Dr. Preeti Malani, University of Michigan chief health officer. “And who have a number of chronic issues that just haven’t got the proper attention. In many ways that is going to be our second wave of coronavirus -- illnesses and hospitalizations.”

A poll from Kaiser Family Foundation shows 48% of Americans say someone in their family delayed or skipped medical care amid this pandemic, and 11% say their conditions got worse.

Patients are being urged to get the care they need as soon as possible.

“The risk of waiting and not getting care can outweigh the risk of being exposed to a lot of people,” said Dr. Malani.

