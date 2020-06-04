List of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders that are still active

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued more than 100 executive orders since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but most of those have expired or been replaced by subsequent orders.

Here is a list of executive orders that are still in effect, according to the state. Each executive order on the list has details about what it changed, planned expiration dates and links to every full order.

MORE: Here are all 109 executive orders issued by Whitmer during COVID-19 pandemic

EO 2020-26: Extension of April 2020 Michigan income tax filing deadlines

Issued: March 27

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-28: Restoring water service to occupied residences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Issued: March 28

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-36: Protecting workers who stay home, stay safe when they or their close contacts are sick

Issued: April 3

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-38: Temporary extensions of certain FOIA deadlines to facilitate COVID-19 emergency response efforts

Issued: April 5

Rescinded by: None

End: June 10

EO 2020-46: Mitigating the economic harms of the COVID-19 pandemic through the creation of a spirits buyback program for restaurants and bars throughout the state

Issued: April 13

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-52: Temporary extension of certain pesticide applicator certificates

Issued: April 17

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-55: Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities

Issued: April 20

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-58: Temporary suspension of certain timing requirements relating to the commencement of civil and probate actions and proceedings

Issued: April 22

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-61: Temporary relief from certain restrictions and requirements governing the provision of medical services

Issued: April 26

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-62: Temporary COVID-19 protocols for entry into Michigan Department of Corrections facilities and transfers to and from Department custody; temporary recommended COVID-19 protocols and enhanced early-release authorization for county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers

Issued: April 26

Rescinded by: None

End: June 12

EO 2020-63: Temporary suspending the expiration of personal protection orders

Issued: April 27

Rescinded by: None

End: July 21

EO 2020-64: Affirming anti-discrimination policies and requiring certain health care providers to develop equitable access to care protocols

Issued: April 29

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-65: Provision of K-12 education during the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year

Issued: April 30

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-74: Encouraging the use of electronic signatures and remote notarization, witnessing and visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic

Issued: May 5

Rescinded by: None

End: June 30

EO 2020-75: Temporary authorization of remote participation in public meetings and hearings and temporary relief from monthly meeting requirements for school boards

Issued: May 6

Rescinded by: None

End: June 30

EO 2020-76: Temporary expansions in unemployment eligibility and cost sharing

Issued: May 6

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-78: Temporary extension of the validity of driver licenses, state identification cards, and certain vehicle registrations

Issued: May 8

Rescinded by: None

End: July 31

This order continues to temporarily extend the validity of certain operator’s and chauffeur’s licenses, State identification (ID) cards, and vehicle registrations. The Order also prohibits automobile insurers from taking any adverse or negative actions against an individual because the individual’s license or registration expired between February 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Individuals must, to the best of their ability, complete vehicle registrations or license renewals online during the declared states of emergency and disaster. Temporarily suspended until July 31: Strict compliance with Section 2 of PA 222 of 1972 (which governs the issuance of State personal ID cards), to extend the validity of a State personal ID card that expired or is set to expire between February 1, 2020, and June 30. Strict compliance with Sections 309 and 314 of the Michigan Vehicle Code and R 257.853(10) of the Michigan Administrative Code, to extend the validity of an operator’s license or chauffeur’s license that expired or is set to expire between February 1, 2020, and June 30. Strict compliance with Sections 303 and 312f of the Michigan Vehicle Code, to suspend any applicable medical certification requirement necessary for operator’s or chauffeur’s license holders with any commercial driver license (CDL) group designation or endorsement until July 31. Strict compliance with rules and procedures under Section 216 of the Michigan Vehicle Code, to allow an operator’s or chauffeur’s license holder with appropriate CDL group designations and endorsements to operate a commercial vehicle as though it had a valid vehicle registration until July 31, so long as that commercial vehicle has an otherwise-valid vehicle registration that expired on or after March 1, 2020.

EO 2020-79: Temporary suspension of youth work permit application requirements

Issued: May 11

Rescinded by: None

End: June 8

This temporarily suspends strict compliance with Section 5 of the Youth Employment Standards Act to the extent it requires a work permit application to be made in person. An issuing officer may accept and examine a work permit application, including any accompanying materials, submitted by alternative means, such as mail, electronic mail, facsimile, or web-based form. Issuing officers must make information on how application materials may be submitted publicly available.

EO 2020-80: Enhanced authorization of remote means for carrying out state administrative procedures

Issued: May 11

Rescinded by: None

End: June 8

This authorizes state agencies to use electronic remote methods for conducting administrative procedures, including hearings. It also authorizes the use of electronic signatures for satisfying signature requirements related to administrative procedural activities.

EO 2020-83: Expanding child care access during the COVID-19 pandemic

Issued: May 13

Rescinded by: None

End: June 10

EO 2020-85: Temporary prohibition against entry to premises for the purpose of removing or excluding a tenant or mobile home owner from their home

Issued: May 14

Rescinded by: None

End: June 11

EO 2020-86: Encouraging the use of tele-health services during the COVID-19 emergency

Issued: May 14

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-87: Temporary extension of deadlines for boards of review, county equalization and tax tribunal jurisdiction

Issued: May 14

Rescinded by: None

End: Affects only the 2020 tax year

EO 2020-88: COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council Executive Office of the Governor

Issued: May 15

Rescinded by: None

End: None

EO 2020-89: Enhanced restrictions on price gouging

Issued: May 15

Rescinded by: None

End: June 12

EO 2020-93: Temporary enhancements to operational capacity, flexibility, and efficiency of pharmacies

Issued: May 19

Rescinded by: None

End: June 16

EO 2020-94: Declaration of State of Emergency for Midland

This was a non-coronavirus-related executive order

Issued: May 19

Rescinded by: None

End: June 16

EO 2020-95: Enhanced protections for residents and staff of long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic

Issued: May 20

Rescinded by: None

End: June 17

EO 2020-97: Safeguards to protect Michigan’s workers from COVID-19

Issued: May 21

Rescinded by: None

End: None

EO 2020-98: Declaration of state of emergency for Midland, Arenac, Gladwin and Saginaw counties

This was a non-coronavirus-related executive order

Issued: May 22

Rescinded by: None

End: June 16

EO 2020-99: Declaration of state of emergency and state of disaster related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Issued: May 22

Rescinded by: None

End: June 19

EO 2020-100: Amending certain previously issued executive orders to clarify their duration

Issued: May 22

Rescinded by: None

End: None

EO 2020-101: Extending the expiration date for watercraft registration

Issued: May 22

Rescinded by: None

End: July 31

EO 2020-102: Temporary relief from standard vapor pressure restrictions on gasoline sales

Issued: May 22

Rescinded by: None

End: June 30

EO 2020-103: Providing alternative notice of public hearing under Michigan’s tax abatement statutes

Issued: May 22

Rescinded by: None

End: June 30

EO 2020-104: Increasing COVID-19 testing by expanding the scope of practice for certain professionals and encouraging the establishment of community testing locations

Issued: May 26

Rescinded by: None

End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.

EO 2020-105: Declaration of State of Emergency for Iosco

This was a non-coronavirus-related executive order

Issued: May 26

Rescinded by: None

End: June 16

EO 2020-106: Establishing deadline to redeem property for nonpayment of delinquent property taxes

Issued: May 28

Rescinded by: None

End: June 29

EO 2020-107: Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Michigan Workforce Development Board

This was a non-coronavirus-related executive order

Issued: May 29

Rescinded by: None

End: None

EO 2020-108: Temporary restrictions on entry into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities

Issued: May 29

Rescinded by: None

End: June 26

EO 2020-109: Temporary safety measures for food-selling establishments and pharmacies and temporary relief from requirements applicable to the renewal of licenses for the food-service industry

Issued: May 29

Rescinded by: None

End: June 12

EO 2020-110: Temporary restrictions on certain events, gatherings, and businesses

Issued: June 1

Rescinded by: None

End: None

EO 2020-111: Protecting the food supply and migrant and seasonal agricultural workers from the effects of COVID-19

Issued: June 1

Rescinded by: None

End: None

EO 2020-112: Rescission of certain executive orders