List of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders that are still active
Several executive orders still in effect for Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued more than 100 executive orders since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but most of those have expired or been replaced by subsequent orders.
Here is a list of executive orders that are still in effect, according to the state. Each executive order on the list has details about what it changed, planned expiration dates and links to every full order.
MORE: Here are all 109 executive orders issued by Whitmer during COVID-19 pandemic
EO 2020-26: Extension of April 2020 Michigan income tax filing deadlines
- Issued: March 27
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-28: Restoring water service to occupied residences during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Issued: March 28
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-36: Protecting workers who stay home, stay safe when they or their close contacts are sick
- Issued: April 3
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-38: Temporary extensions of certain FOIA deadlines to facilitate COVID-19 emergency response efforts
- Issued: April 5
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 10
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-46: Mitigating the economic harms of the COVID-19 pandemic through the creation of a spirits buyback program for restaurants and bars throughout the state
- Issued: April 13
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-52: Temporary extension of certain pesticide applicator certificates
- Issued: April 17
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-55: Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities
- Issued: April 20
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-58: Temporary suspension of certain timing requirements relating to the commencement of civil and probate actions and proceedings
- Issued: April 22
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-61: Temporary relief from certain restrictions and requirements governing the provision of medical services
- Issued: April 26
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-62: Temporary COVID-19 protocols for entry into Michigan Department of Corrections facilities and transfers to and from Department custody; temporary recommended COVID-19 protocols and enhanced early-release authorization for county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers
- Issued: April 26
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 12
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-63: Temporary suspending the expiration of personal protection orders
- Issued: April 27
- Rescinded by: None
- End: July 21
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-64: Affirming anti-discrimination policies and requiring certain health care providers to develop equitable access to care protocols
- Issued: April 29
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-65: Provision of K-12 education during the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year
- Issued: April 30
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-74: Encouraging the use of electronic signatures and remote notarization, witnessing and visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Issued: May 5
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 30
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-75: Temporary authorization of remote participation in public meetings and hearings and temporary relief from monthly meeting requirements for school boards
- Issued: May 6
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 30
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-76: Temporary expansions in unemployment eligibility and cost sharing
- Issued: May 6
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-78: Temporary extension of the validity of driver licenses, state identification cards, and certain vehicle registrations
- Issued: May 8
- Rescinded by: None
- End: July 31
- This order continues to temporarily extend the validity of certain operator’s and chauffeur’s licenses, State identification (ID) cards, and vehicle registrations. The Order also prohibits automobile insurers from taking any adverse or negative actions against an individual because the individual’s license or registration expired between February 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
- Individuals must, to the best of their ability, complete vehicle registrations or license renewals online during the declared states of emergency and disaster.
- Temporarily suspended until July 31:
- Strict compliance with Section 2 of PA 222 of 1972 (which governs the issuance of State personal ID cards), to extend the validity of a State personal ID card that expired or is set to expire between February 1, 2020, and June 30.
- Strict compliance with Sections 309 and 314 of the Michigan Vehicle Code and R 257.853(10) of the Michigan Administrative Code, to extend the validity of an operator’s license or chauffeur’s license that expired or is set to expire between February 1, 2020, and June 30.
- Strict compliance with Sections 303 and 312f of the Michigan Vehicle Code, to suspend any applicable medical certification requirement necessary for operator’s or chauffeur’s license holders with any commercial driver license (CDL) group designation or endorsement until July 31.
- Strict compliance with rules and procedures under Section 216 of the Michigan Vehicle Code, to allow an operator’s or chauffeur’s license holder with appropriate CDL group designations and endorsements to operate a commercial vehicle as though it had a valid vehicle registration until July 31, so long as that commercial vehicle has an otherwise-valid vehicle registration that expired on or after March 1, 2020.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-79: Temporary suspension of youth work permit application requirements
- Issued: May 11
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 8
- This temporarily suspends strict compliance with Section 5 of the Youth Employment Standards Act to the extent it requires a work permit application to be made in person. An issuing officer may accept and examine a work permit application, including any accompanying materials, submitted by alternative means, such as mail, electronic mail, facsimile, or web-based form. Issuing officers must make information on how application materials may be submitted publicly available.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-80: Enhanced authorization of remote means for carrying out state administrative procedures
- Issued: May 11
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 8
- This authorizes state agencies to use electronic remote methods for conducting administrative procedures, including hearings. It also authorizes the use of electronic signatures for satisfying signature requirements related to administrative procedural activities.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-83: Expanding child care access during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Issued: May 13
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 10
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-85: Temporary prohibition against entry to premises for the purpose of removing or excluding a tenant or mobile home owner from their home
- Issued: May 14
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 11
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-86: Encouraging the use of tele-health services during the COVID-19 emergency
- Issued: May 14
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-87: Temporary extension of deadlines for boards of review, county equalization and tax tribunal jurisdiction
- Issued: May 14
- Rescinded by: None
- End: Affects only the 2020 tax year
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-88: COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council Executive Office of the Governor
- Issued: May 15
- Rescinded by: None
- End: None
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-89: Enhanced restrictions on price gouging
- Issued: May 15
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 12
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-93: Temporary enhancements to operational capacity, flexibility, and efficiency of pharmacies
- Issued: May 19
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 16
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-94: Declaration of State of Emergency for Midland
- This was a non-coronavirus-related executive order
- Issued: May 19
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 16
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-95: Enhanced protections for residents and staff of long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Issued: May 20
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 17
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-97: Safeguards to protect Michigan’s workers from COVID-19
- Issued: May 21
- Rescinded by: None
- End: None
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-98: Declaration of state of emergency for Midland, Arenac, Gladwin and Saginaw counties
- This was a non-coronavirus-related executive order
- Issued: May 22
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 16
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-99: Declaration of state of emergency and state of disaster related to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Issued: May 22
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 19
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-100: Amending certain previously issued executive orders to clarify their duration
- Issued: May 22
- Rescinded by: None
- End: None
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-101: Extending the expiration date for watercraft registration
- Issued: May 22
- Rescinded by: None
- End: July 31
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-102: Temporary relief from standard vapor pressure restrictions on gasoline sales
- Issued: May 22
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 30
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-103: Providing alternative notice of public hearing under Michigan’s tax abatement statutes
- Issued: May 22
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 30
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-104: Increasing COVID-19 testing by expanding the scope of practice for certain professionals and encouraging the establishment of community testing locations
- Issued: May 26
- Rescinded by: None
- End: The end date will be the end of the declared state of emergency or a date reasonably related to the end of the declared state of emergency.
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-105: Declaration of State of Emergency for Iosco
- This was a non-coronavirus-related executive order
- Issued: May 26
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 16
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-106: Establishing deadline to redeem property for nonpayment of delinquent property taxes
- Issued: May 28
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 29
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-107: Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Michigan Workforce Development Board
- This was a non-coronavirus-related executive order
- Issued: May 29
- Rescinded by: None
- End: None
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-108: Temporary restrictions on entry into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities
- Issued: May 29
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 26
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-109: Temporary safety measures for food-selling establishments and pharmacies and temporary relief from requirements applicable to the renewal of licenses for the food-service industry
- Issued: May 29
- Rescinded by: None
- End: June 12
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-110: Temporary restrictions on certain events, gatherings, and businesses
- Issued: June 1
- Rescinded by: None
- End: None
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-111: Protecting the food supply and migrant and seasonal agricultural workers from the effects of COVID-19
- Issued: June 1
- Rescinded by: None
- End: None
- Click here to view the full executive order
EO 2020-112: Rescission of certain executive orders
- Issued: June 3
- Rescinded by: None
- End: None
- Click here to view the full executive order
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.