Gov. Whitmer: June 2020 is Pride Month in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared June 2020 Pride Month in Michigan.

The month is to celebrate LGBTQ+ individuals and acknowledge the work that must be done to “create a more equitable state for all identities, genders, races, ethnicities and ages.”

“This pride month, we are reminded that the beginning of Pride was not a celebration, but a protest to be seen, heard, treated equally, and allowed to live fully and authentically,” Whitmer said. “I know that this year’s pride is different than the ones before, not only because of COVID-19, but because we are being reminded that, while we have made progress, we still have so much work to do. That means expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect Michiganders based on sexual orientation and gender identity, because in the year 2020, nobody should be fired from their job or evicted from their home based on who they love, or how they identify. If we’re going to attract the talented workforce our businesses need to create jobs and grow our economy, we must continue to make Michigan a state where everyone can come to for opportunity.”

Michigan is home to an estimated 350,000 LGBTQ+ residents, according to officials.

“More needs to be done to ensure every Michigander can experience equality and freedom from discrimination,” Whitmer said. “We must continue to support the rights of every citizen to experience equality free from discrimination and recognize the continued need for education and awareness to recognize the basic rights of all Michiganders.”

