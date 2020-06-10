Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends capacity for disaster relief child care services for essential workers

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order extending capacity for disaster relief child care services for essential workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The order lasts through July 7.

“The real heroes of this crisis are the medical workers, first responders and other essential workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day and it’s important to ensure they have child care services available to them,” Whitmer said. “We owe it to them to do what we can to continue to stop the spread of the virus so we can safely reopen our economy.”

Under the order, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is allowed to issue expedited provisional licenses to expand capacity for child care services.

It also allows employers, like hospitals, to operate disaster relief child care center for their employees. Public and nonpublic schools can also be used to host a disaster relief child care center.