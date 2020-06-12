Michigan National Guard expands no-cost community COVID-19 testing at eight new sites this weekend

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan National Guard will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing this weekend in Branch, Chippewa, Gratiot, Marquette, Muskegon, Newago, Schoolcraft, and Wayne counties.

These drive-through sites will be offering tests at no cost to the public both Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14.

The site in Muskegon County will be operational Friday evening and Saturday. The site in Gratiot County will be open Saturday only.

The Michigan National Guard has more than 45 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission.

These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks.

All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities.

“Widespread testing is still the most crucial tool we have in protecting Michiganders from COVID-19 and lowering the chance of a second wave,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful for the skilled professionals of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan State Police, and the Michigan National Guard who continue to provide exceptional service to Michiganders when we need them most.”

Locations for each testing site include:

Branch County: Branch County Fairgrounds 262 S. Sprague St.Coldwater, MI 49036 Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Chippewa County: Sault Area High School 904 Marquette Ave. Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Gratiot County: Alma Middle School 1700 Pine Ave. Alma, MI 48801 Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Marquette County: Berry Events Center, Northern Michigan University 400 W. Fair Ave Marquette, MI 49855 Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Muskegon County: Oak Ridge Middle School 251 S. Wolf Lake Rd.Muskegon, MI 49442 Friday: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Newago County: Newago County Admin & Health Department 1087 Newell Street White Cloud, MI 49349 Saturday& Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft County: Schoolcraft County Road Commission 332 East Rd. Manistique, MI 49854 Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wayne County: Ecorse High School 27225 W. Outer Dr. Ecorse, MI 48229 Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

These drive-through testing sites will feature additional resources, such as information for those interested in joining the Michigan National Guard and resources for veterans.

“The Michigan National Guard is proud to provide this important service to communities across the state,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Testing is a critical measure to mitigate risk as Michiganders get back to work; we are working hard alongside our state partners to make it safe and easy to get tested.”

The MING has been actively engaged in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through widespread testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state. The community testing initiative is a continuation of those efforts.

Similar testing has been held in 14 other communities over the past three weeks.

The Michigan National Guard’s specialized testing teams have been performing this mission around the state since mid-April and are not part of the engineer units that recently conducted annual training at Camp Grayling, Marquette County Fairgrounds, and the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

