Sterling Heights police investigating potential homicide at shopping plaza

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A shopping plaza on Mound Round in Sterling Heights was the scene of a heavy police presence Saturday night.

Police said the plaza, just north of 16 Mile Road, is the scene of a homicide investigation.

According to authorities, a man in his 30s was found dead at the Fox Hill Plaza. They said they do not believe the public is in danger, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2800.