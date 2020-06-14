Sterling Heights police arrest suspect in connection with fatal shooting at shopping plaza

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police arrested an individual in connection with a fatal shooting at a shopping center on Saturday night.

A man in his 30s was found dead at the Fox Hill Plaza on Mound Road around 9:15 p.m. when police responded to a report of shots fired, officials said. The man suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police announced Sunday morning that the suspected shooter was identified and arrested. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.

