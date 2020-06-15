Novi man Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years in prison on spying charges in Russia

A Michigan man arrested in Russia on suspicion of being a spy has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Paul Whelan, 50, was found guilty and sentenced Monday.

In the ongoing trial, we’ve learned Paul Whelan’s arrest and subsequent 18-month stay in Russia’s spy prison happened because a so-called Russian friend didn’t want to pay him for a couple of iPhones. They were valued at about $1,400.

David Whelan told Local 4 from Toronto via Zoom that it’s better to get this part of the case out of the way.

“The Russians have made it clear over many, many months -- starting back in July 2019 -- they were interested in doing trades with the Americans for certain Russian contacts in the American justice system and certain diplomatic properties the Americans denied them access to in Maryland and New York,” David Whelan said. “No discussions until a conviction.”

Meanwhile, Paul Whelan is back in his prison cell after emergency hernia surgery two weeks ago.

The Whelan family is left hoping the diplomats, who have only been able to visit him sporadically to date, will now be able to do their work quickly.

“Our family is hoping as soon as possible the governments will get together and figure