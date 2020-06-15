Tech Time: SMASH Academy expands services amid COVID-19

DETROIT – As the coronavirus outbreak has shut down schools and campuses across the country, one academy is actually expanding its services and doing it virtually.

SMASH Academy -- one of the earliest STEM education programs created in the United States as a way to prepare students of color for STEM college studies -- is adapting and making sure its students aren’t missing a step.

The nation-wide program has two Metro Detroit locations, partnering with the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and with Wayne State University in Detroit.

