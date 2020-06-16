Metro Detroit teachers prepare to navigate new normal when school returns in fall

DETROIT – Metro Detroit teachers have had to completely change how they educate children during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and they’re using what they’ve learned to prepare for next year.

Teachers are being forced to change the way they operate as they get ready for a new normal in the fall.

Most school districts will be moving to a hybrid model of classes -- some remote learning and some in-person instruction.

There will be some new virtual academies that offer full remote learning for parents and students who don’t feel comfortable returning to classrooms.

But the real lessons learned in the last three months of virtual education were how to address the academic needs of students.

The federal government will need to step up in ways Lansing can’t in terms of funding education.

At the same time, parents and students need to understand that while the ship is being built, there’s no guarantee it will sail without some issues to work out.

