66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

At least 20 stolen cars found as police raid suspected chop shop on Detroit’s west side

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, News, Local, Detroit, Wayne County, Chop Shop, Cars, Stolen Cars, Detroit Police Department, Detroit Crime

DETROIT – Police raided a suspected chop shop on Tuesday night on Detroit’s west side.

Officers discovered at least 20 stolen cars at a shop in the area of Oakland Boulevard near I-96.

Police said they found stolen car parts, stolen cars and vehicles with VIN numbers that didn’t match.

Work at the shop came to a grinding halt, with tools left in place.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: