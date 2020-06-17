At least 20 stolen cars found as police raid suspected chop shop on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Police raided a suspected chop shop on Tuesday night on Detroit’s west side.
Officers discovered at least 20 stolen cars at a shop in the area of Oakland Boulevard near I-96.
Police said they found stolen car parts, stolen cars and vehicles with VIN numbers that didn’t match.
Work at the shop came to a grinding halt, with tools left in place.
