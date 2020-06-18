Educators warn they may not have tools, funds for students to return to class in the fall

DETROIT – Michigan schools have been in crisis mode since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic derailed life as we know it.

On Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she’s hoping students can get back to class in the fall. But some educators are raising red flags about not having the tools or the funding plans to make it happen.

School districts have 12 more days to submit their budgets. Districts need to know how much money to spend per district and per student.

It comes down to getting information to districts as quickly as possible and making the decisions. Cuts are expected to be substantial, probably the largest in history.

