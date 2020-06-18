Large water main break forms crater in Milan neighborhood

MILAN, Mich. – A water main break on Thursday morning has formed a near-sinkhole in the middle of a Milan neighborhood.

The City of Milan reported the large water main break at W. Main St. and Argyle Crescent.

“Due to the size and severity of the break some residents in the area may be without water. Please avoid the area until further notice,” the city said on their Facebook page.

The cause of the break is not known. It’s also unclear how long it will take to resolve. No other information is available on this right now.