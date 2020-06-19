How COVID-19 affects August vote on Michigan school budgets, millage

Bonds and millage maybe not the most exciting topic of conversation, but they are among the most important as Michigan schools face certain funding cuts at a time when they most certainly need it most.

Schools are in need of more money to create new virtual academies, purchase PPE to protect teachers and students, close learning gaps from summer remote learning and fix up buildings, pay off debt and shore up education.

Without all voters supporting these education initiatives, schools face the threat of failing their communities. Birmingham Schools successfully passed a $200 million ballot initiative because Pontiac successfully and overwhelmingly passed its $147 million bond sinking fund renewal in March. Not only will it fix up facilities, but will be able to offer new teachers a $25,000 signing bonus and maybe enough to pick up teachers who will most certainly be laid off in other nearby districts because of budget shortfalls that will be handed down from Lansing in July

And because the health of the school district is directly tied to property values, educators are hopeful that all voters -- with or without children -- will support education ballot initiatives.

