Wallside Windows looking to hire 15 window assembly line workers next week in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – Wallside Windows is looking to hire 15 new workers next week its first ever outdoor hiring fair in Taylor.

The company is hiring workers for its window assembly lines.

Interviews will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday (June 24) at 27000 Trolley Industrial Drive in Taylor. They will be held under the cover of tented interview stations, the company said.

Immediate offers will be made to qualified candidates.

“With all the talk now of people who are looking for jobs, there is work if you’re looking for a company where you might spend the next 20 years of your career,” said Wallside Windows plant manager Todd Murphy.

Wallside will provide all necessary training for new hires. No prior experience is required.

Candidates can expect to make $12 per hour to start, with structured pay increases to follow.

Interested candidates should go to wallsidewindows.com/careers and sign up for a time slot. Once a time is reserved, candidates will complete an online application, which will make the on-site interview process much more efficient.

The company recommends arriving 15 minutes early.

All safety protocols will be practiced, including social distancing, masks and sanitization. If you do not bring a mask of your own, one will be provided.