After 94 days in the hospital, COVID-19 survivor returns home

TROY, Mich. – A coronavirus (COVID-19) survivor who spent 94 days in a hospital fighting for her life is finally headed home.

Johtasha Mosely was one of the original eight patients with COVID-19 at Beaumont Hospital in Troy. Her family had been waiting for months to see her again.

Mosely was misdiagnosed twice -- and when doctors finally realized she had coronavirus the hospital had run out of ventilators. She was sent to Troy where she was placed on a ventilator for five weeks.

Her recovery was grueling and her organs were failing. Doctors said she was near death five different times. When she was off the ventilator she had been in bed for so long she had to relearn how to use her arms and legs.

