‘I got my husband back from the dead:' Husband hospitalized for month with COVID-19

DETROIT – Anthony Moses, 63, has been hospitalized for a month with coronavirus (COVID-19).

His wife, Tiffany Moses, has been unable to be by his side and was told things went downhill after he was placed on a ventilator. She did the only thing she knew she could do -- she prayed.

“If it wasn’t for the Lord in my life and people praying for my husband I don’t know if he would have made it,” Tiffany Moses said. “He said he was tired of fighting so we fought for him.”

Anthony Moses started improving and on Saturday he was taken off the ventilator.

“It feels like I got my husband back from the dead,” Tiffany Moses said.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge said the odds are not in a patients favor when they have to be placed on a ventilator.

After being apart for 30 days and enduring coronavirus herself Tiffany Moses is planning a reunion.

“When somebody’s going to war and then you get to see them again and then you get to hug them and you get to smell them and kiss them -- it’ll be a reunion that I can’t wait to experience,” Tiffany Moses said.

Anthony Moses’ four daughters can’t wait to see their father too.

Anthony Moses still has a long road ahead of him. After being bedridden for 30 days he’s excited to see his family.