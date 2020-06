DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Hannah Holmes was last seen on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. She left her home in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police said Holmes’ case worker said she has a “mental illness.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police 3rd Precinct at 596-1340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

