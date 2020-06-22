Macomb County offering $5,000 small business grants; applications due June 24

MSCOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Small businesses have until June 24 to submit an application for Macomb County’s Small Business Sustainability Grant.

The grants, which County Executive Mark A. Hackel announced earlier this month, will benefit businesses affected by the shutdown during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The business community in Macomb County has helped us respond to this public health crisis in so many ways,” Hackel said. “Our small business sustainability grant will aid us in reacting to the economic crisis we now face. Our objective is to inject much needed resources into our economy by supporting local companies.”

The small business sustainability grant program and application process is currently open. Each grant will be worth $5,000. Macomb County Planning and Economic Development (MCPED) anticipates the funding will provide direct relief to 4,000 businesses.

The grants are part of the Macomb County CARES for Small Business Program, a $70 million initiative made possible through the county’s $152 million allocation of federal CARES Act funding.

The program includes PPE kit distribution among a variety of efforts to prepare organizations for safe opening operations and future emergency preparedness needs.

“This type of funding may not cover all of the losses our businesses have incurred, but it will have a definite impact,” said Vicky Rad, director of MCPED. “Our grant can help them pay employees, cover rent and utilities and purchase supplies and materials that are essential for operating. Our goal is to aid in recovery in any way we can.”

The grant application will be available at www.MacombBusiness.com through June 24. Small businesses can apply for funds if they meet the following criteria:

Must have a physical location in Macomb County (office/building/store front).

Employee size is 1- 49 employees.

Must be a for-profit organization.

Business must have a valid Employer Identification Number (EIN).

Business must have been in business for at least 12 months.

Business must showcase a verifiable need for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses and/or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.

Business must be able to verify they have been negatively impacted or experienced a loss in revenue or business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A signed W9 from within the last 12 months.

A recent utility bill (within the last 6 months) that lists the business address. This can be a rent or mortgage payment, water, gas, electric, or phone bill. The address must match the location you are submitting for a grant.

A signed and dated affidavit.

Businesses will be notified of their grant status no later than July 1. Funds will be distributed starting July 2. Additional information on eligibility and grant scoring can be found at www.macombbusiness.com.