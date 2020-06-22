Metro Detroit weather: Rain possible for 6 consecutive days including Monday night

DETROIT – The forecast holds multiple chances of rain, but the amounts aren’t impressive. At least we’re getting a break from the heat for a while.

Rain Chances Abound

There are raindrops possible each of the next five days (that's six straight days if you count Monday evening). Just don't expect a lot of water from any of those shots. Our best chance of rain is tonight. Expect a few evening showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Some of that will linger into Tuesday morning. The chances beyond that are slim. And most of those days will be mostly sunny. Here's how much rain is possible for the entire week:

Rainfall forecast (WDIV)

Normal Temps

Our above normal streak comes to and end Tuesday. Highs will hang around 80 for Tuesday through Thursday, with morning lows generally in the 50s. Humidity levels will stay elevated through Tuesday morning, then drier air will work its way in.

Hot Weekend

Our last weekend in June will bring back the heat. Expect to finish in the upper 80s both Sunday and Monday. The air will be muggy again by the weekend, too. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday with dry conditions on Sunday. Beyond the weekend, high temperatures will return to the 90s in spots Tuesday through July 2nd at least.