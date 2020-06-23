Churches make changes allowing 50 percent capacity limit, Archdiocese of Detroit announces

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Phase two of churches reopening went into effect on Monday with several changes that include increased capacity, the Archdiocese of Detroit announced.

The changes include the following:

Churches are permitted to seat up to 50 percent capacity provided that face-coverings are still worn and physical distancing between households can be maintained. Their total capacity should be less than 50 percent if this number cannot be obtained while maintaining physical distancing.

Outdoor Masses are permitted without a capacity limit provided physical distancing can be maintained.

Outdoor parish events (non-Mass) are permitted up to 250 people provided that physical distancing is maintained.

Churches across the country were closed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Many churches are reopening in phases as states continue to loosen restrictions. Michigan recently lifted its lockdown.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 61,409 as of Monday, including 5,853 deaths, state officials report. Monday’s update represents 179 new cases and seven additional deaths.

Read: Michigan churches sue Gov. Whitmer for ‘restricting religious freedoms’ by extending state of emergency

Read more: Several Michigan churches and parishes to reopen after pandemic hiatus