List: Hand sanitizers the FDA warns has methanol, is toxic when absorbed through skin

If you've been exposed seek immediate treatment

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

The Food and Drug Administration has released a list of hand sanitizers to not use due to the potential presence of methanol.
The Food and Drug Administration has released a list of hand sanitizers to not use due to the potential presence of methanol.

WASHINGTON – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico because of the potential presence of methanol.

Methanol is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

View the full list below

  • All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
  • Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
  • Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
  • The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
  • Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

FDA tested samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ. Lavar Gel contains 81 percent (v/v) methanol and no ethyl alcohol, and CleanCare No Germ contains 28 percent (v/v) methanol.

If you’ve been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol you should seek immediate treatment to reverse the toxic effects.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

The FDA is asking that people dispose of the products in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down a drain.

