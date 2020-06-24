64ºF

Teen fatally shot while sitting in car at Runyon, Greiner in Detroit

Police: Teen inside Dodge Durango when another vehicle pulls up, someone opens fire

DETROIT – A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday night in the area of Runyon and Greiner streets on Detroit’s west side.

Detroit police said the shooting happened about 11:15 p.m. The victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of his 2014 white Dodge Durango. A 2014 red Ford Fusion pulled up alongside the Durango and someone from inside the Fusion fired shots into the Durango, striking the teen.

The Durango was riddled with bullets.

The Fusion fled the area.

Police said medics were called the scene. The pronounced the teen dead.

Detroit police continue to investigate this deadly shooting and are asking anyone with information to please call Detroit Police Homicide at 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

