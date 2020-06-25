Appeals court grants Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s motion to keep gyms closed

LANSING, Mich. – The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals granted Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s motion to keep gyms in Michigan closed.

Gyms have been closed for months as a result of the governor’s executive order.

“We sympathize deeply with the business owners and their patrons affected by the governor’s order. Crises like COVID-19 can call for quick, decisive measures to save lives. Yet those measures have extreme costs -- costs that often are not borne evenly. The decision to impose those cost rests with the political branches of government, in this case, Governor Whitmer. Her motion for emergency stay is thus granted,” the court ruled.

On June 19, a federal judge ruled that indoor gyms could reopen in Michigan. The ruling was made by U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in the Western District of Michigan after a lawsuit was filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities.

Whitmer appealed that ruling.

