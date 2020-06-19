Federal judge rules indoor gyms can reopen in Michigan next week

DETROIT – A federal judge has ruled indoor gyms in the state of Michigan can reopen next week.
Indoor gyms can now reopen Thursday (June 25).
This is a major ruling for gym owners and Michigan residents who wanted to get back to the gym to exercise.
The ruling was made by U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in the Western District of Michigan after a lawsuit was filed by the League of Independent Fitness Facilities.
The judge granted a preliminary injunction against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that closed gyms across the state.
Gyms will have to make sure employees and customers follow social distancing protocols.
