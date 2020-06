STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – We went to Sterling Lanes in Sterling Heights to get an idea of how bowling alleys in Michigan are working to reopen and remain safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bowling alleys were shuttered for months during Michigan’s stay-at-home order. Now they can resume operations, allowing limited patrons.

Watch the report to see what we found out, and what you might expect to find if you plan on visiting a bowling alley.

Coronavirus pages