Here’s the number to call if you can’t reach 911 in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Friday night officials said 911 failures had been noted in the Northville Township area.
If you can’t reach 911 you should contact 248-349-9400 for police and fire services and provide your address.
