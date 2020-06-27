70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Here’s the number to call if you can’t reach 911 in Northville Township

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Northville Township, News, Local, 911, Emergency, Contact
They said school closures and stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus have increased children’s online presence and their vulnerability to exploitation along with it.
They said school closures and stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus have increased children’s online presence and their vulnerability to exploitation along with it. (WSLS)

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Friday night officials said 911 failures had been noted in the Northville Township area.

If you can’t reach 911 you should contact 248-349-9400 for police and fire services and provide your address.

Click here for more local news.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: